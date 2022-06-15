WWE Hall of Famer set to roast Ric Flair at Starrcast

WWE Hall of Famer and boxing legend Mike Tyson will be joining the Roast of Ric Flair event to throw out some jokes at the latter's expense.

The 16-time World Champion is coming back into the limelight after recently announcing his intention to wrestle at Starrcast V. Although it seems this won't be the only event he'll be part of, Flair has agreed to his public roasting as another entertainment festivity.

Another WWE Hall of Famer in Diamond Dallas Page will also be joining in on the jokes. The event will emanate from Nashville, Tennessee on July 29th and will be available to watch worldwide on FITE.

With The Nature Boy's career spanning back to 1972, we're sure the people that will take part in the roast will have a wide variety of topics to choose from. The night promises to be packed with laughter and trips down memory lane.

Gerald Brisco doesn't think Ric Flair should step back into the ring

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has made it clear that Ric Flair should not be wrestling at the age of 73. Brisco has known The Nature Boy for years and is quite worried about his friend stepping back into the ring yet again.

Brisco spoke on the matter with Sportskeeda Wrestling and questioned Flair's decision-making abilities, alluding to his health issues in past years. He's also stated that he absolutely won't be watching the 16-time World Champion's last match:

"He's [Ric Flair] gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years that if you're a friend, you don't want to see a friend do that. You just don't want to see it. I'm not going to watch it. I'm probably going to get heat again when this gets out. Cuz you're seen by millions and millions and millions of people across the world like The Rock. I'm not going to watch it." [1:16 - 1:38]

Brisco's concerns over Flair's decision aren't unfounded as he has been the victim of multiple health scares in the past. There's no question that The Nature Boy is one of the best to ever step in the ring and doesn't have anything left to prove to anyone.

