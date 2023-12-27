"Miss you more" - Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to current AEW star

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega has sent a heartfelt message to a current AEW star.

Vega is currently a member of the Latino World Order faction on WWE. There has been some tension within the group as of late as Santos Escobar betrayed them at Crown Jewel. Escobar helped Logan Paul defeat Rey Mysterio to become United States Champion at the premium live event in November 2023.

Back in the day, Zelina Vega served as the manager for former superstar Andrade. The duo became quite popular in NXT but did not have the same success on the main roster. Andrade El Idolo is currently a part of the AEW roster.

Vega and Andrade recently had a heartfelt exchange on social media. The LWO star stated that she and Andrade were one of a kind, and the veteran responded that he missed her.

The LWO member reacted to Andrade's post and claimed she missed him more.

"Miss you more hermano 🫶🫶 happy holidays 👊🏽👊🏽," she wrote.

Zelina Vega on LWO getting another female member on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega does not seem to be interested in Latino World Order adding another female member to the group anytime soon.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Vega was asked if she would like another female WWE Superstar in the group. She claimed she liked being the only female in the group but noted that anything is possible.

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poison Ivy, she said, 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show.' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know," Vega told Sportskeeda's Thomas Crack. "I am very happy with how things are right now." [From 1:39 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Zelina Vega challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year at Backlash, but Rhea Ripley emerged victorious. She also battled IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship on the August 25 episode of SmackDown but came up short. Only time will tell when the 32-year-old gets another title opportunity.

