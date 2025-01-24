"Miss ya" - Adam Pearce sends heartbreaking message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Adam Pearce shared a heartbreaking message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The former NWA Champion currently serves as the General Manager of RAW.

Ahead of tonight's show, WWE shared a video featuring Joe Tessitore, and he announced that he would be interviewing Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. The American Nightmare will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025.

Adam Pearce reacted to Tessitore's announcement by sending a heartfelt message to the announcer. He revealed that he missed Tessitore, and you can check it out in the image below.

"Love @joetess. Miss ya buddy," he wrote.

Pearce sends a message to Tessitore on Instagram ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

Joe Tessitore was hired by the company last year and calls the action on SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett. Pat McAfee and Michael Cole are the announce team for RAW on Netflix, and Corey Graves has returned to NXT. Graves recently went on a social media rant about his situation in the company but has since deleted those posts.

Adam Pearce explains the role of General Manager in WWE

Wrestling veteran Adam Pearce recently detailed what the role of a General Manager on WWE television is supposed to be.

The authority figure uploaded a clip from his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast on Instagram that outlined his role in the company. Adam Pearce noted that the GM is a supporting character and is supposed to keep the audience informed of the important storylines going on at the time.

"This position [of a General manager], okay, it's a supporting character on a television show that, by definition, isn't there to overshadow or step on the superstars. They are the beacons that we want the eyes focused on. But the General Manager or the WWE Official that I played for years before that, that's an informational conduit to what you just said, to make sure that everybody understands the context to what is happening with these larger-than-life characters that are on their screens every Monday and every Friday," he said.

You can check out the video in the Instagram post below:

LA Knight will be squaring off against Tama Tonga, and Pretty Deadly is scheduled to take on Motor City Machine Guns on tonight's episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes has to say tonight ahead of his highly-anticipated title defense against Kevin Owens.

