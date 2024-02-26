Misused WWE star sends cryptic message ahead of RAW

An overlooked WWE Superstar has shared an interesting message on social media ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will be the first edition following the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Rhea Ripley overcame Nia Jax in the main event of the premium live event last night in Perth, Australia. Becky Lynch won the women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match against The Eradicator at WrestleMania 40. Bayley won the women's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and has selected WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky as her WrestleMania opponent. The Kabuki Warriors are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and successfully defended their titles against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae during the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show.

Xia Li was a participant in the Last Chance Battle Royal last Monday on RAW for the final spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the battle royal was Raquel Rodriguez. It was Li's first bout on the red brand since losing to Becky Lynch on November 20, 2023.

The veteran took to Instagram today to send a cryptic message ahead of tomorrow night's show:

"Even if everyone overlooks you, never doubt yourself. Your journey, your sweat, your blood—they all affirm your place here. ⚔️😈⚔️," she wrote.

Former WWE writer criticizes Xia Li's booking on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized the promotion last year for how they have been booking Xia Li on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo took the promotion to task for how they were presenting the 35-year-old star on the red brand. Xia Li was involved in a rivalry with Becky Lynch at the time and was knocking out superstars with a spinning heel kick on WWE television.

“See that’s where they are stupid bro, because now you definitely know it’s an angle, you know, the first time, you know, there was…but now it’s like okay bro, so she’s gonna knock everybody out and that’s gonna get her over how? How is that going to get her over, bro, that she knocks everybody out?” Vince Russo said. [28:41 - 28:58]

Xia Li has been with the promotion for several years but has never won a championship. It will be interesting to see if the company has anything substantial planned for her in 2024.

