Miz & Mrs. sees a big increase in ratings this week following WWE RAW

The reality show Miz & Mrs, featuring WWE Superstar The Miz and his wife Maryse, saw an increase in viewership for its latest episode. The show usually airs on the US Network after RAW on Monday.

Premiering in 2018, the series follows the lives of the two WWE personalities. While it initially started as a spin-off of Total Divas, Miz and Mrs has gained a loyal fanbase and is on its third season.

Showbuzz Daily recently reported that the latest episode of season three, titled "Proud Papa," drew 587,000 viewers. It also earned a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the highest since the season three premiere episode.

Monday's episode was also ranked at #10 for the day on cable. Last week's episode of Miz & Mrs. brought in 519,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Monday's episode of WWE RAW has drawn 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the key demographic. Both numbers were the highest for WWE since the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

What happened to The Miz before Miz & Mrs. went on air?

Before the reality show went on air last night, AJ Styles was a guest on Miz TV during WWE RAW. The A-Lister asserted that The Phenomenal One lost his Money in the Bank Qualifying match against Seth Rollins because he wanted to avenge the attack on Cody Rhodes.

He claimed AJ Styles was no longer "phenomenal" and was now a disappointment. The latter responded with a punch, and The Miz retreated.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion joined the commentary for AJ's match against Ciampa. After Styles emerged victorious, The Miz attempted an ambush but fell prey to the Styles Clash.

AJ then stole The Miz's sunglasses and vowed to beat him on every show.

Despite their on-screen animosity, it seems the superstars share an amicable relationship behind the scenes. On a recent episode of Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, The Miz reacted to AJ Styles calling him the best heel in the wrestling business. You can read about that here.

