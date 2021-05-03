Molly Holly recalls WWE agent asking her to motorboat Trish Stratus

The WWE women's division is much different today than it was 20 years ago. Don't believe us? Check out this story from Molly Holly regarding a spot she was asked to do with Trish Stratus.

WWE's "Attitude" and "Ruthless Aggression" eras didn't take women's wrestling seriously. Top performers such as Trish Stratus, Molly Holly, and Lita were forced to participate in matches that would never fly today. These included bra and panties matches, a paddle of a pole, and wrestling in a pool of gravy.

Molly Holly was recently a guest on X-Pac's Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, where she shared a crazy story about a WWE agent wanting her to motorboat Trish Stratus. Luckily, things like this started to change once Fit Finlay began to work with the women.

"Before Fit Finlay became our agent, they had tried out a few other agents, and I'm not going to name names," Molly Holly said. "There is an old school wrestler, who I love as a person, who got tried out as one of our agents and no lie is like 'why don't we do this spot where you put your face in Trish's boobs and [motorboat].' I'm like, 'What? What are you talking about? Are we rewinding time?' It was awful."

Molly Holly and Trish Stratus benefitted greatly from Fit Finlay

Molly Holly revealed that she took her complaint to John Laurinaitis and the controversial spot with Trish Stratus never took place.

"I actually told John Laurinaitis, who was Head to Talent Relations, this guy is going to get in trouble for sexual harassment," Molly Holly added. "He does not mean any harm, he's just thinking like he's never seen our show before and doesn't know what we can do. That's when Fit Finlay was brought in and it was awesome. Fit was like, 'You can rip her head off and throw her over the top rope!' He was excited about making it happen and it totally changed what we were allowed to do and how it worked."

Unfortunately, Molly Holly didn't reveal which WWE agent suggested such a spot for her and Trish Stratus to take part in, so you'll have to make an educated guess.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription from this podcast.