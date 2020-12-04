The 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops show is airing this Sunday on FOX. Montez Ford, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, will be taking part in a big 10-man tag team match alongside Angelo Dawkins, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy.

Sportskeeda had the chance to catch up with Ford ahead of the event. He spoke in depth about a number of topics. Specifically, he looked back on The Street Profits' recent rivalry with The New Day and discussed the immense respect he has for Kofi Kingston.

Ford revisited the night that Kingston won the WWE Championship. His reaction to Kingston's win at WWE WrestleMania 35 was captured live on the WWE Watch Along. Following a jovial initial reaction, Ford, along with partner Angelo Dawkins, had almost stoic expressions as they watched Kingston celebrate the biggest moment of his career.

(For the reaction referenced, fast forward to the 2:38:15 mark)

"I still get goosebumps thinking about it. Uh, for me it just meant so much. Um, it was a staple in our culture and it just like put a huge, like, inspiration for me. And for other young men like myself to aspire to be like, 'Hey, I can be WWE Champion one day, just like Kofi Kingston.' And I think that's, for me, that's what meant so much and the most, that I can be WWE Champion. Because it is a dream that a lot of young men, like myself, like aspire to be. So when Kofi won it, it just, you know, it just, it just let me know like, hey, like I can be WWE Champion as well."

Montez Ford also said he knows he'll have to put in the time and be just as determined in order to reach the mountain top.

Montez Ford appreciates the fans' support

The subject of Montez Ford eventually becoming a main event superstar in WWE has been steadily gaining steam for several months now. Fans and the media alike see the star power in him. While the Street Profits may currently sit atop the tag team landscape, when the time is right, a promising solo career will be there for the taking.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

When asked if he knew of the hype and hope surrounding his in-ring future, Ford seemed surprised , and he was very humble:

"I still think I got a long way to go," Montez told Sportskeeda." I appreciate it though. Like, uh, if the hype is there then I definitely, definitely, definitely appreciate it. And it just, uh, I guess in a sense it lets me know that I'm doing, I guess, something right. Besides breathing."

Ford said winning the WWE Championship would be a childhood dream come true, but first things first. He stated that he and Dawkins still have work to do in establishing themselves as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.