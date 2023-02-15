Montez Ford wishes Bianca Belair a Happy Valentines Day on Twitter

WWE star Montez Ford has wished a very special Valentine's Day to the love of his life, fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair.

The Street Profit and The EST of WWE have been together for quite some time. They publicly announced their engagement back in 2017 and were happily married in 2018. The RAW Women's Champion is also the stepmother to Ford's two children, which he had from a previous marriage.

So on a day that love is celebrated, Montez Ford took the opportunity to shout out the champ on his personal social media channels. The former multi-time tag champion took to Twitter to wish Belair a Happy Valentine's Day before hinting that their special evening might be turning intimate.

"HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE & MY MEAL TONIGHT & ERR NIGHT. -TEZ"

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are currently filming a new reality series for Hulu

Aside from their accomplishments in WWE, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair will be starring in a new reality series for the Hulu streaming platform. Belair revealed in a recent interview that filming began at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event and will continue until there is enough footage for the 8-episode series arc.

This Saturday's Elimination Chamber event will also have major implications for Ford and Belair's WrestleMania 39 plans. Ford will be competing for the United States Championship inside the chamber structure along with Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, and the current champion, Austin Theory. He earned the opportunity by defeating Elias in a Chamber qualifying match a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Belair will keep a close eye on the women's chamber matchup between Asuka, Nikki Cross, Carmella, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan. Whoever wins will be challenging The EST for her RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39. All in all, the lovely couple continues to prove why they are two of WWE's brightest superstars.

Happy Valentine's Day.

