"Most unloyal person in the business" - Wrestling fans compare iconic WWE heel turn to Sami Zayn betraying top star at Survivor Series WarGames

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to Sami Zayn betraying Kevin Owens at Survivor Series WarGames to pledge his allegiance to The Bloodline.

Leading up to the Premium Live Event, Owens tried to convince Zayn to betray Roman Reigns and strike first before The Bloodline turned their backs on him. But that wasn't the case.

Taking to Twitter, fans compared Zayn's actions at WarGames by recalling Owens' heel turn from his NXT debut when he powerbombed the former on the ring apron.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @JustTalkWrestle it’s just unfortunate they’re trying to say Sami ‘sold’ his soul when KO is the most unloyal person in the business (story wise). KO would probably screw him eventually like he’s always done. @JustTalkWrestle it’s just unfortunate they’re trying to say Sami ‘sold’ his soul when KO is the most unloyal person in the business (story wise). KO would probably screw him eventually like he’s always done.

Andrew Hayden @AndrewHayden_ @JustTalkWrestle I would love Sami to say “I’m not trusting you. We have history”. @JustTalkWrestle I would love Sami to say “I’m not trusting you. We have history”.

Despite The Honorary Uce's loyalty being in question at WarGames, he gave his best for The Tribal Chief and played an influential role in The Bloodline's win.

In the closing stages of the match, Zayn hit Owens with a low blow, followed up by the Helluva Kick. Jey Uso secured the victory for his team by hitting a splash from the top rope to pin the former Universal Champion.

Paul Heyman claimed that Kevin Owens was disloyal to Sami Zayn

Paul Heyman accompanied Sami Zayn during the Survivor Series press conference after the show.

While speaking to the media, Heyman claimed that Owens was disloyal to his long-term friend. He added that The Prizefighter put Zayn in a tough spot by asking him to choose a side.

Heyman said:

"Sami Zayn was on the opposite side of Kevin Owens tonight. Kevin Owens was on a different team, he chose to be on that team. If anybody was disloyal to anybody, Kevin Owens was disloyal to Sami Zayn. He put Sami Zayn in a terrible position of having to pick his best friend or The Bloodline - the greatest faction in the history of the industry, the top star in the industry Roman Reigns, and the acceptance of Roman Reigns which makes all of us relevant. And Sami was not disloyal to Kevin Owens, he took on his opponent. He showed his loyalty to The Bloodline."

The storyline between Owens, Zayn, and the rest of The Bloodline might be far from over. It remains to be seen what's next for the top faction in the company and what storyline creative has planned for the former Intercontinental Champion going forward.

Did The Honorary Uce make the right decision by going against Kevin Owens and sticking alongside The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes