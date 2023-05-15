"MOTHER is done playing games" - WWE Superstar sends Becky Lynch a message ahead of RAW

WWE legend Trish Stratus seemingly sent a warning to Becky Lynch ahead of the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode.

The Man most recently wrestled against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Trish Stratus took over the match for Becky Lynch's tag team partner Lita.

On the other hand, Morgan rolled up the WWE Hall of Famer to easily win the tag team titles. Following the fight, Stratus turned on Lynch and delivered a "Chick Kick," solidifying the Hall of Famer's heel turn.

Due to her time away from WWE programming, the organization sowed creative seeds for Becky Lynch's comeback on last week's Monday Night RAW. After Trish Stratus kept taking shots at Lynch, she returned to viciously take down the Hall of Famer.

On Mother's Day, Trish Stratus took to Twitter and carried the feud to the next level. The WWE Hall of Famer hinted that The Man wouldn't face a wrestler; instead, she would be facing a mother, and she was done playing games.

"MOTHER is done playing games. A special Happy Mother's Day to @BeckyLynchWWE," Stratus wrote.

Becky Lynch wants to win the WWE Money in the Bank before retiring

The Man mentioned in a recent interview that she hoped to win Women's Money in the Bank before calling it quits.

Becky Lynch just won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lita and many RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. Big Time Becks is also a former Royal Rumble winner, with the MITB contract being the only omission from her impressive wrestling resume.

The former RAW Women's Champion discussed her desire to win the Money in the Bank on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast. Lynch stated that a match against Beth Phoenix was on her wrestling bucket list.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done. I want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for a year! She's been dodging me," Lynch said.

As of this writing, Stratus vs. Lynch is yet to be official by WWE, but by the looks of it, the two women may face each other at Night of Champion on May 27.

