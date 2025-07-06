Mr. Iguana admits CM Punk's old rival is one of the best wrestlers he's ever faced (Exclusive)

Mr. Iguana recently crossed paths with a former WWE Champion, who also happens to be one of CM Punk's old rivals. He admitted that the ex-WWE star was one of the best wrestlers he had ever faced.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter spoke to Mr. Iguana (and La Yezca) in an exclusive interview, where he asked the 36-year-old WWE-bound star about the possibility of Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio) returning to the sports entertainment giant after nine years.

While Mr. Iguana isn't aware of Alberto Del Rio's status, he said that he faced him a month ago and he praised CM Punk's old rival, calling him one of the best he has ever stepped in the ring with:

"A month ago, it was Nino Hamburguesa and me versus Alberto El Patron and Black Taurus. He's big, he's very good, and he has so many talents in the ring and on the microphone. One of the best wrestlers I've ever [faced]. [From 11:00 to 11:19]

Alberto El Patron defended his old rival CM Punk during the All Out 2022 fiasco

It's been a few years since the AEW All Out fiasco, and there was an All In incident the following year in 2023. Both incidents involved CM Punk, but now that time has passed, the consensus among many fans seems to be that it was less his fault and more a result of the way things were handled backstage in AEW.

When Alberto El Patron spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling in the immediate aftermath of the All Out "brawl out" in 2022, he came to his old rival's defense.

He told Sportskeeda Wrestling that, in his experience, The Second City Saint was always a good person in and out of the ring:

"To be honest, since I don’t have the details all I can say is I hope everything gets resolved and each and every individual involved in the situation gets what they deserve. I know CM Punk, I know he’s a great guy in and out of the business. I remember being with him for many years, many tours, many live events, backstage – he’s a great guy! He’s a guy who doesn’t get in trouble. He does his own thing." [From 02:11 onward]

El Patron and CM Punk shared the locker room in 2011 when they were both at the height of their first run with WWE. Although it was a much quicker ascent for Patron, they had several memorable clashes, the biggest of which was at Survivor Series 2011. This was the night when Punk dethroned Alberto Del Rio to become the WWE Champion, kickstarting his iconic 434-day run.

Patron has had his share of backstage controversies during his many years in the wrestling business, so he likely has firsthand experience of what it's like working with many egos backstage. Friction is inevitable, but how leadership in the locker room and office handles it is what defines the company's perception in the eyes of the public. This applies to every wrestling promotion.

