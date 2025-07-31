Multi-time WWE champion reportedly confirmed he will never wrestle again due to health issues

A former WWE Tag Team Champion seems to have backtracked on his decision. Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently opened up about his recent conversation with D-Von Dudley regarding his in-ring status.

D-Von has been looking for a proper sendoff for years, and now he's going to get it when he and Bubba Ray Dudley reunite as Team 3D one last time. The Dudley Boyz will challenge Jeff and Matt Hardy for the TNA Tag Team Championship at Bound for Glory on October 12.

D-Von's decision to wrestle another match has raised a lot of concerns, considering he survived a health scare in 2020. He even underwent a spinal surgery in 2022 to repair his back issues.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the WWE veteran warned D-Von against wrestling again. Richards revealed that D-Von told him a few months ago that he had no intention of getting back in the ring.

"As a friend and somebody who's friendly with D-Von, who's one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet in or out of wrestling, I worry about him, and I don't think it's a good idea. I don't, because D-Von feeling better is not while he's actually taking bumps. He might be rolling around in the ring with the wrestlers and with the students. And by the way, I did do that video with him a few months ago, and said, 'Dude, you look great. Do you ever get in the ring, or do you want to get in the ring?' And back then, he said, 'No, I have no desire to get back into the ring.'" (From 1:14 to 1:45)

You can listen to the full episode below:

WWE legend Booker T doesn't think D-Von Dudley has one more match left in him

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE NXT commentator Booker T advised D-Von Dudley not to lace up his boots again, as he thinks he would be risking his health.

“Let me tell you something, it’s not possible. D-Von, damn it, he just had a heart attack or a stroke not too long ago. He can’t work anymore. He’s done. He’s finished.”

You can check out the full podcast below:

Regardless, D-Von has made up his mind and seems laser-focused, having lost 85 pounds to get back in shape for his swan song.

