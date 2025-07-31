  • home icon
  • WWE
  • D-Von Dudley
  • Multi-time WWE champion reportedly confirmed he will never wrestle again due to health issues

Multi-time WWE champion reportedly confirmed he will never wrestle again due to health issues

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 31, 2025 03:20 GMT
A veteran name is coming back for last hurrah (Image Credits: wwe.com)
A veteran name is coming back for last hurrah (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A former WWE Tag Team Champion seems to have backtracked on his decision. Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently opened up about his recent conversation with D-Von Dudley regarding his in-ring status.

Ad

D-Von has been looking for a proper sendoff for years, and now he's going to get it when he and Bubba Ray Dudley reunite as Team 3D one last time. The Dudley Boyz will challenge Jeff and Matt Hardy for the TNA Tag Team Championship at Bound for Glory on October 12.

D-Von's decision to wrestle another match has raised a lot of concerns, considering he survived a health scare in 2020. He even underwent a spinal surgery in 2022 to repair his back issues.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the WWE veteran warned D-Von against wrestling again. Richards revealed that D-Von told him a few months ago that he had no intention of getting back in the ring.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

"As a friend and somebody who's friendly with D-Von, who's one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet in or out of wrestling, I worry about him, and I don't think it's a good idea. I don't, because D-Von feeling better is not while he's actually taking bumps. He might be rolling around in the ring with the wrestlers and with the students. And by the way, I did do that video with him a few months ago, and said, 'Dude, you look great. Do you ever get in the ring, or do you want to get in the ring?' And back then, he said, 'No, I have no desire to get back into the ring.'" (From 1:14 to 1:45)
Ad

You can listen to the full episode below:

youtube-cover
Ad

WWE legend Booker T doesn't think D-Von Dudley has one more match left in him

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE NXT commentator Booker T advised D-Von Dudley not to lace up his boots again, as he thinks he would be risking his health.

“Let me tell you something, it’s not possible. D-Von, damn it, he just had a heart attack or a stroke not too long ago. He can’t work anymore. He’s done. He’s finished.”
Ad

You can check out the full podcast below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Regardless, D-Von has made up his mind and seems laser-focused, having lost 85 pounds to get back in shape for his swan song.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications