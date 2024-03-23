MVP makes public service announcement amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar MVP, real name Hassan Hamin Assad, recently took to social media to address fans.

MVP has taken up the role of a manager of late, taking Bobby Lashley and Omos, among others, under his wing. He has largely been absent from television since early 2023, though. During that time, Omos was feuding with top stars such as Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. The two last appeared at Royal Rumble in January.

Earlier today on Instagram, MVP pointed to how he was able to compartmentalize all this time between the on-screen character and the man behind it. He then addressed some of the hate generated by fans on his wrestling-related posts. Furthermore, the WWE personality added that he enjoys responding to fans, even the haters.

Check out his post below:

"A message about social media from WWE Superstar "MVP" and citizen, Dudeist & dad, Hassan... WARNING this video is longer than 60 seconds. But if you watch it, I'd love your feedback. Thanks," he wrote.

It remains to be seen when Omos and MVP will resurface. The two have worked together on several high-profile angles. A report disclosed how the company views The Nigerian Giant and plans to utilize him on television going forward.

MVP had a bleak response to a potential reunion with Bobby Lashley in WWE

Following The Hurt Business' premature disbandment, which Bobby Lashley, late last year, subtly implied was done to help another top faction, several fans expressed a desire to watch the two get back together on-screen.

The former WWE Champion is working on SmackDown these days and has a faction of his own. It includes the Street Profits and B-Fab. Over the past many months, Omos and MVP, among others, were suggested as additional members of Lashley's stable.

However, the former United States Champion-turned-manager made it clear on social media that he is content guiding other talents these days. Furthermore, he added that Lashley also personally told him that he does not have a place in The All Mighty's career.

The creative team teased the possibility of bringing the two together again in January 2023, but that story fizzled out before it could become anything. Presently, Omos and MVP are free agents, meaning they can shift to work on any brand.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Would you like Omos and MVP to be used more on WWE TV? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion