MVP sends heartfelt birthday wish to WWE commentator Samoa Joe

MVP took to social media to send a heartfelt birthday wish to WWE RAW commentator Samoa Joe.

On his Instagram account, the leader of The Hurt Business shared a throwback photo of himself and Joe. In the post, he congratulated The Samoan Submission Machine on his 42nd birthday.

MVP also called Samoa Joe one of his favorite people and added a few hashtags for emphasis.

While MVP is busy managing WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business on RAW, Samoa Joe is a member of the show's commentary team.

It has been more than a year since Joe last competed inside a WWE ring, due his various injuries. Joe's ability to return as an active in-ring competitor is up in the air because his recovery from his injuries is murky. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino, Joe was reluctant to provide a timeframe for his return.

MVP and Samoa Joe's ventures outside WWE

MVP and Samoa Joe in IMPACT Wrestling

While MVP and Samoa Joe haven't had the opportunity to face each other inside a WWE ring, both Superstars worked together in the Beat Down Clan during their stint in IMPACT Wrestling from 2014-2015.

The Beat Down Clan was founded by MVP, and it featured stars like Joe and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The faction disbanded in 2015, and Joe went on to sign with WWE later that year.

Advertisement

When MVP made his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Joe was already a commentator on RAW. If he ever returns to the ring, the WWE Universe could one day see Joe share the ring with MVP.