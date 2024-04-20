"MVP of WrestleMania" - WWE fans praise 37-year-old for wrestling back-to-back matches with career threatening injury

The WWE Universe has praised a 37-year-old star for working through his injury and competing on both nights of WrestleMania XL earlier this month at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

It was revealed earlier today that Seth Rollins suffered a torn meniscus earlier this year and recently underwent surgery. The Visionary competed during both nights of WWE WrestleMania XL with the injury but has not been seen since the premium live event.

The account 'Wrestle Ops' on X (formerly Twitter) today noted that Rollins performed while injured, and shared an image of the former World Heavyweight Champion from The Show of Shows.

WWE fans reacted to the news and many of them praised the veteran for putting the fans first and making sure he was able to compete at the biggest show of the year. Multiple fans referred to Rollins as the "MVP of WrestleMania" after news of his injury broke today.

Former WWE writer claims the promotion dropped the ball with Seth Rollins' exit

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed the promotion should have had an interaction with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes before the 37-year-old went on a break.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, the legend claimed Rollins should have confronted Rhodes following WWE WrestleMania XL. Russo stated Rollins could have been angry about losing his title while protecting Rhodes and suggested that The American Nightmare owed him one. However, Russo noted that the time for that to happen had already come and gone.

"Rollins is you know gonna take a little time off. Probably both Rollins and Becky okay. But bro, what they should have done is before Rollins took some time off, there should have been some kind of verbal exchange between him and Cody. Seth Rollins' story should be, bro I had your back and I protected you, and I was your shield and quite frankly, I benefitted nothing from that. As a matter of fact, not only did I benefit nothing, I lost my title. So you basically owe me. Give us that before he goes away! So then you know bro, whenever he comes back you know Seth is gunning for Cody," said Russo. [From 09:19 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in the first match of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania XL. However, The Scottish Warrior got distracted with taunting CM Punk and it backfired. Punk attacked McIntyre, allowing Damian Priest to finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

