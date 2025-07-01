"My a** sitting on top of your head is just fine" - Bayley takes a shot at former WWE champion after Triple H's message

WWE is heading toward the second installment of the Evolution Premium Live Event. The all-women event first took place in 2018, and it has been a long wait for the roster to have its second iteration.

The upcoming event will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The build-up to the PLE continued this week on RAW, as a match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship was announced. To add to the hype, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H dropped the poster for the PLE on X earlier today.

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, and Naomi are featured in the front row, while former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has been placed in the last row.

Naturally, The Hot Mess wasn't happy with the same. She quoted the post and claimed that she ''should be front and center.''

"It’s cute, but I should be front and center. Truly!" she wrote.

Green's post didn't go unnoticed, as Bayley was quick to react to it. The former WWE Women's Champion, who is pictured as giving a Flying Elbow, seemingly to the Canadian, in the poster, wrote:

"I think my a** sitting on top of your head is just fine."

Bayley was involved in a Women's Intercontinental Championship number-one contender's match against Lyra Valkyria on last night's RAW. The match ended in a draw following a double pinfall, leading to a brawl between the two competitors.

Meanwhile, the card for Evolution is starting to take shape with several big matches announced.

WWE Evolution 2025 match card is shaping up nicely

This week's edition of RAW was a big step in terms of setting up the card for Evolution 2025.

Apart from the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship was also announced. Reigning champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will defend their gold against teams from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Apart from this, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced a Women's Battle Royal for the Atlanta PLE, with the winner earning a world championship shot at Clash in Paris. We will also see Jacy Jayne put the NXT Women's Title on the line against Jordynne Grace.

