"My bestie" - Maxxine Dupri breaks character to send message to WWE RAW star ahead of Day 1

Maxxine Dupri has broken character to deliver a heartwarming message to a WWE RAW star.

The 26-year-old debuted on the main roster as the storyline sister to Max Durpi, who is now known as LA Knight on WWE SmackDown. She was a part of the Maximum Male Models faction before leaving the group behind to join Alpha Academy.

She has competed in a few matches so far on WWE RAW and has become a fan favorite since joining Chad Gable and Otis.

She took to her Instagram story today to break character and send a heartwarming message to a former champion. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven put together an impressive title reign as Women's Tag Team Champions but were dethroned by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the December 18 edition of WWE RAW.

Maxxine Dupri posted a photo of herself with Chelsea Green on her Instagram story and noted that the RAW star was her "bestie."

Maxxine Dupri reveals her admiration for absent WWE star

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri has shared her admiration for former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

The Princess of Staten Island is married to SmackDown commentator Corey Graves, and the happy couple recently welcomed a child into their family. During a Q&A session conducted by Cageside Seats, Dupri revealed that she has admired Carmella since her days on Total Divas. She added that she is looking forward to Mella's return and hopes to share the ring with her down the line.

"Yeah, she was one of the women that I really admired on Total Divas and that’s where I realized she had the same background as me and watching her journey was so special. She’s such a beautiful soul, inside and out. And I’m so excited for her and this new journey that she’s on. I love watching her on social media. I’m also excited for her to come back one day and I hope that I get to share the ring with her. She’s someone that I really, really want to work with, because we have such similar backgrounds. I’m excited for it," said Dupri. [H/T Cageside Seats]

Maxxine Dupri was demolished by Rhea Ripley on the December 11 edition of WWE RAW. However, she disclosed to Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year that she had a shot against The Eradicator. Only time will tell if Dupri will get another shot at the Women's World Champion in the future.

