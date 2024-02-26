"My Boys. My Brothers. My Family" - Rhea Ripley sends a heartfelt message to 2 fellow wrestlers

Rhea Ripley had the weekend of a lifetime, as WWE made her the star of an entire premium live event in her home country of Australia. Mami headlined Elimination Chamber, successfully defending her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in a great match.

She was visibly emotional after the match, celebrating with her family at ringside. Ripley also got to see other close ones, including her former peers at Riot City Wrestling. Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus, known as The Parea, were backstage at Elimination Chamber to support The Eradicator.

Right before going out for her match, Rhea Ripley posed with the Australian tag team. She posted the picture of them on her social media handles and put them over, calling Aeros and Theseus her "family" and telling the world to watch out for them:

"My Boys. My Brothers. My Family. The MF Parea! Gabriel Aeros & Eli Theseus, watch out for these two," Ripley tweeted.

Ripley has essentially been a babyface for the past few weeks during her feud with Nia Jax. It remains to be seen if that will carry forward to RAW. She hasn't even interacted with The Judgment Day on television for a while, which makes things interesting. Mami's time in the group might be coming to an end.

Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

The grind doesn't stop for Mami. She now knows her opponent for WrestleMania. Following weeks of teasing, WWE has finally confirmed Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows.

They haven't faced each other on the main roster, which is rare for a combination of two major stars in today's WWE. Lynch did wrestle Ripley a few years ago in NXT, but the match did not have a finish. So, this is an entirely fresh feud.

