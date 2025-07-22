  • home icon
  "My condolences" - Jessica Carr sends a message to 2 major WWE stars

"My condolences" - Jessica Carr sends a message to 2 major WWE stars

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 22, 2025 06:57 GMT
Jessica Carr is an official on RAW [Image credits: Stars
Jessica Carr is an official on RAW [Image credits: Stars' Instagram handles]

WWE referee Jessica Carr recently took to social media to send a message to two wrestling legends after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The names in question are The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

On the latest edition of the red brand's show, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods locked horns with LWO's Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde and American Made's Julius & Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to determine the number one contender for the World Tag Team Championship.

All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. The match ultimately ended in LWO's favor after Del Toro rolled up Kingston for the pin. Immediately after the match, The New Day stars begged referee Jessica Carr to reverse her decision.

Now, Carr has taken to her Instagram handle to send a message to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The official respectfully asked Kingston and Woods not to argue with her, highlighting that they had lost the bout.

Jessica mocked the legends, sending her condolences for their loss, referencing their segments from earlier this month. She also thanked the crowd that showed up for RAW.

"Respectfully, don’t argue with me. @truekofi and @austincreedwins. You in fact, did not win tonight. My condolences. I know you’re grieving. Thank you Houston! #WWERaw," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:

Kofi Kingston sent a message to WWE ahead of his match on RAW

After it was announced that The New Day would face The Creed Brothers and LWO in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match, Kofi Kingston took to X/Twitter to showcase his dismay for the decision, writing that he believed it was unfair and "unreal."

"What?! This is unfair! You just can’t stand giving me title rematches, huh?! Unreal…," wrote Kingston.
Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The New Day's future in WWE's Tag Team division.

