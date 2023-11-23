"My crush on him continues" - Sami Zayn is the John McClane of wrestling, says ex-WWE personality

While discussing the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames show, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. briefly spoke about his admiration for Sami Zayn.

The Underdog from the Underground has had a phenomenal rise over the past couple of years, especially ever since he got involved in the Bloodline story.

Zayn has now settled down on RAW as one of the brand's top babyfaces, and he will be in the team that goes up against Judgment Day at Survivor Series: WarGames. Freddie Prinze Jr. has been a long-time fan of Sami Zayn and took a detour to praise the WWE star while sharing his Survivor Series predictions.

Sami Zayn has been a dependable talent for WWE, and according to Freddie Prinze Jr., the former Intercontinental Champion was the John McClane of the pro wrestling world. For those who aren't aware, John McClane is the name of the popular character portrayed by Bruce Willis in the iconic Die Hard action movie series.

Prinze Jr. also backed Zayn and his babyface friends to defeat Judgment Day, as you can view below:

"Sami Zayn, my crush on him continues. He is the best. I love Sami Zayn. He is the heart of the people. He is the John McClane of wrestling. You guys know John McClane from Die Hard; that's Sami Zayn, basically. We love them. And I think they are going to win. Judgment Day is going to take the loss." [5:40 - 5:57]

Freddie Prinze Jr. comments on WWE's booking of the Judgment Day

The heels might not be the favorites to win, but the faction is still one of the most dominant groups in pro wrestling.

Judgment Day began as Edge's project before multiple creative changes meant that the creator himself was ousted. Freddie Prinze Jr., who was formerly a writer for WWE, commended the company's creative team for not letting Judgment Day die despite many issues.

Prinze Jr. highlighted every member of the team and how each has left a lasting impression on the WWE Universe, especially Rhea Ripley. He explained:

"Finn really stepped up big time. Damian Priest, we know who he is. Dominik was a wonderful surprise, but Rhea Ripley became the star and the lead of that show, so to speak, that movie called Judgment Day. They have just done a wonderful job with this. Now they've got this other kid, JD McDonagh, who should be a member by now." [5:00 - 5:39]

