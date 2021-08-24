"My eternal rival" - Former superstar reacts to John Cena bidding farewell to WWE fans

Former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio recently sent a fantastic message to John Cena after the Cenation Leader bid farewell to wrestling fans on Twitter.

Alberto Del Rio has had several memorable battles with John Cena in the WWE, and the Hispanic star expressed immense respect for his 'eternal rival'.

Del Rio was happy to see Cena still making time for wrestling and was glad that his celebrated ex-WWE colleague brought more eyes towards the entire industry.

The former WWE champion ended his tweet in befitting fashion by saluting his former on-screen adversary.

Here's what Alberto Del Rio tweeted out in Spanish, along with its English translation:

Mi eterno rival, @JohnCena , se despidió hoy de la afición de la lucha libre para dedicarse a sus múltiples proyectos fuera de los cuadriláteros. Que bueno saber que pudo regresar en otra posición y traer más ojos a nuestra industria. I salute you John! pic.twitter.com/XbsLSySBJ5 — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) August 23, 2021

"My eternal rival,@JohnCena, said goodbye today to the fans of wrestling to dedicate himself to his many projects outside the ring. Good to know that he was able to return to another position and bring more eyes to our industry. I salute you John!" Alberto El Patron tweeted.

The latest on John Cena's WWE status following SummerSlam loss to Roman Reigns

After his crushing loss to Roman Reigns, John Cena sent a typically passionate message expressing his gratitude towards fans and everyone working in the WWE.

Cena came up short in his quest to capture another world title at SummerSlam, and his night got even worse from a kayfabe sense when Brock Lesnar assaulted him after the show went off the air.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

PWInsider was the first to report that WWE officials were not expecting John Cena to return for the foreseeable future.

The report stated that WWE did not have a timetable for another possible Cena appearance as he would be tied up with Hollywood commitments and other projects outside of wrestling.

By the looks of it, Cena's impending absence from WWE could be really lengthy!

However, Cena himself recently clarified that he still has more to give back to the WWE fanbase, and the superstar's latest comments will surely give his ardent fans some relief.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's wrestling future and next possible WWE appearance? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arvind Sriram