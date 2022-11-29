Create

Twitter reacts to bizarre update on Dexter Lumis' WWE status

By Liam Power
Modified Nov 29, 2022 11:05 PM IST
The former NXT star has achieved something huge
Members of the WWE Universe have taken to social media to react to Dexter Lumis earning a WWE contract.

Since making his return to WWE in August, Lumis has been stalking The Miz, making his life uncomfortable in various ways. He was then given a chance to defeat Miz to earn a WWE contract, but was attacked and taken out by The A-Lister prior. Johnny Gargano later revealed that Miz had reneged on paying Lumis to attack him for publicity.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Dexter Lumis and The Miz met in a bizarre hardcore-style matchup, again with a WWE contract on the line. The match involved some odd weapon choices and an announcers table spot, and concluded with Dexter and Johnny Gargano handing out hundred-dollar bills to the crowd.

The former NXT standout was able to emerge from the match victorious and as the newest WWE RAW Superstar. Now, the WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to react to the news.

What the?!@DexterWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/6Tjzjdn4uH
@WWE @DexterWWE What are they doing with him
Dexter Lumis continues to be my favorite thing about RAW. https://t.co/Q41PULtmRg
Dexter Lumis repartió plata, comienza oficialmente su campaña para ser el próximo presidente https://t.co/vabYnDzpLg
Why does everyone hate Dexter Lumis now? I ADORE him!!!
Here comes @DexterWWE! 😳#WWERAW https://t.co/8C2GOS4t2x
Welcome to the team...@DexterWWE is #ALLWWE#WWERaw https://t.co/bEQUgYU0RL
Dexter Lumis gave the money away to some kids in the audience... 👍👍#WWERAW #Dexter https://t.co/OFB8bVnWJm
DEXTER LUMIS EARNS A RAW CONTRACT IN AN ANYTHING GOES MATCH VS THE MIZ!! #WWERaw https://t.co/i1fxkqQfdJ
Dexter Lumis isn't a fan of scissoring and is more of an Orange Cassidy fan. https://t.co/G5bS5U6Tu4
Dexter Lumis’ victory celebration. #WWERaw https://t.co/kjkDmpyrjz
Dexter Lumis Wins and gets a contract !! #WWERAW https://t.co/hmGF5KSNCA
Dexter Lumis “winning a WWE contract” while already having a render, name plate, and entrance music is very impressive lol #WWERaw
Lumis wins!@DexterWWE has earned a #WWE contract! #WWERaw https://t.co/HfAT0XRcrl
SPEECHLESS.@DexterWWE @mikethemiz #WWERaw https://t.co/GgGNmwZUDu
@WWE @DexterWWE @mikethemiz this bro just wanted some money!!!#WWERAW https://t.co/qbnpQ79qZV

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

When did Dexter Lumis last compete in the WWE?

Though he was in action against The Miz on last night's WWE RAW, this was Lumis' first match since making his return.

Prior to this, his last match was on NXT during its 2.0 era where he teamed with Duke Hudson to challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince were able to best the unlikely combo, and Lumis would be released just days later.

youtube-cover

Lumis would briefly compete under his old title of Samuel Shaw for the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) in his time away.

What did you think of Dexter Lumis earning a contract? Did you enjoy his work with The Miz? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

