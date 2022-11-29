Members of the WWE Universe have taken to social media to react to Dexter Lumis earning a WWE contract.

Since making his return to WWE in August, Lumis has been stalking The Miz, making his life uncomfortable in various ways. He was then given a chance to defeat Miz to earn a WWE contract, but was attacked and taken out by The A-Lister prior. Johnny Gargano later revealed that Miz had reneged on paying Lumis to attack him for publicity.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Dexter Lumis and The Miz met in a bizarre hardcore-style matchup, again with a WWE contract on the line. The match involved some odd weapon choices and an announcers table spot, and concluded with Dexter and Johnny Gargano handing out hundred-dollar bills to the crowd.

The former NXT standout was able to emerge from the match victorious and as the newest WWE RAW Superstar. Now, the WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to react to the news.

BLOODY NEON GENESIS🦩🥀 @DeadbyBon Dexter Lumis continues to be my favorite thing about RAW. Dexter Lumis continues to be my favorite thing about RAW. https://t.co/Q41PULtmRg

EL TIM ⚙ @TIMWrestling Dexter Lumis repartió plata, comienza oficialmente su campaña para ser el próximo presidente Dexter Lumis repartió plata, comienza oficialmente su campaña para ser el próximo presidente https://t.co/vabYnDzpLg

Erica Malarkey! #SantaLumis🎄🪓🎅 @EricaMalarkey Why does everyone hate Dexter Lumis now? I ADORE him!!! Why does everyone hate Dexter Lumis now? I ADORE him!!!

Jay @Jay48565203



#WWERAW #Dexter Dexter Lumis gave the money away to some kids in the audience... Dexter Lumis gave the money away to some kids in the audience... 👍👍#WWERAW #Dexter https://t.co/OFB8bVnWJm

Wrestling Sidelinez @wsidelinez DEXTER LUMIS EARNS A RAW CONTRACT IN AN ANYTHING GOES MATCH VS THE MIZ!! #WWERaw DEXTER LUMIS EARNS A RAW CONTRACT IN AN ANYTHING GOES MATCH VS THE MIZ!! #WWERaw https://t.co/i1fxkqQfdJ

Corey Brennan Of Bodyslam.net @CoreyBrennanBS Dexter Lumis isn't a fan of scissoring and is more of an Orange Cassidy fan. Dexter Lumis isn't a fan of scissoring and is more of an Orange Cassidy fan. https://t.co/G5bS5U6Tu4

Vin  @WhoisVindictive Dexter Lumis “winning a WWE contract” while already having a render, name plate, and entrance music is very impressive lol #WWERaw Dexter Lumis “winning a WWE contract” while already having a render, name plate, and entrance music is very impressive lol #WWERaw

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

When did Dexter Lumis last compete in the WWE?

Though he was in action against The Miz on last night's WWE RAW, this was Lumis' first match since making his return.

Prior to this, his last match was on NXT during its 2.0 era where he teamed with Duke Hudson to challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince were able to best the unlikely combo, and Lumis would be released just days later.

Lumis would briefly compete under his old title of Samuel Shaw for the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) in his time away.

What did you think of Dexter Lumis earning a contract? Did you enjoy his work with The Miz? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes