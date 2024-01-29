"My fight continues" - Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message following WWE Royal Rumble

Latino World Order star Zelina Vega has sent a message to the WWE Universe after failing to win the Women's Royal Rumble match last night.

Zelina Vega was one of the thirty participants in the Women's Royal Rumble match last night at Tropicana Field in Florida. Naomi returned to the company for the first time since 2022 and shared that she was grateful to be back following the match.

Bayley entered the match at number three and managed to emerge victorious. The Role Model has hinted that she wants to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship and sent a warning to The Judgment Day member today. The Role Model's stablemate in Damage CTRL, Iyo Sky, is the current WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown.

The LWO member took to social media today to share a heartfelt message for fans. She noted how she has the habit of taking her father, Puerto Rico, and New York wherever she goes. Vega added that there was a "hauntingly beautiful" shine on the photograph of her shoes that she took, and she will continue to fight moving forward.

"My shoes from last night.. I bring my Dad, PR🇵🇷 and NY🗽 with me every step of the way, literally. No edits or filters.. I thought that little shine was hauntingly beautiful so.. My fight continues..@WWE," wrote Zelina Vega.

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega reacts to WWE Hall of Famer claiming the company missed a moment at Backlash 2023

Zelina Vega competed in the biggest match of her career at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

She battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the time, but The Eradicator was too much for her to handle. The SmackDown Women's Championship has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship following Rhea Ripley's move to WWE RAW.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio last year, Bully Ray stated that Vega should have won the title and brought it to her father's grave. Vega's father tragically passed away during the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001. The 33-year-old reacted to Bully Ray's comments and vowed to make it a reality down the line.

"This would have been the cherry on top but know this, I truly believe that I WILL do exactly this.. I truly, truly believe that I will because then it’s full circle. My promise fulfilled. It will happen… exactly as you beautifully articulated it. Thank you @bullyray5150," tweeted Vega.

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega replaced Elektra Lopez when Legado Del Fantasma debuted on the main roster. However, Lopez showed up on the main roster on this past Friday's SmackDown to join the new Legado Del Fantasma alongside Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Legado Del Fantasma and Latino World Order on SmackDown.

Would you like to see Zelina Vega capture a singles title in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.