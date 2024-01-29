"My heart is so happy" - Charlotte Flair sends message to returning WWE star

Charlotte Flair has shared a heartwarming message for a returning WWE Superstar following the Royal Rumble last night.

Damage CTRL's Bayley emerged victorious in the Women's Royal Rumble match and is guaranteed a title match at WrestleMania 40. The Role Model entered the match at #3 and managed to go the distance. She eliminated Liv Morgan to win the Rumble for the first time. Liv Morgan and Natalya have competed in all seven Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Naomi returned to the company as the #2 entrant in the match. It was the former SmackDown Women's Champion's first appearance in the company since her departure in 2022. Naomi lost the Knockouts Women's Championship to Jordynne Grace at TNA Hard to Kill earlier this month. Grace also made an appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match last night.

Charlotte Flair is out of action for the foreseeable future with a major injury but was backstage at the show last night. Flair took to her Instagram story to share a photo with Naomi and noted that she was happy for her.

"@trinity_fatu my heart is so happy for this woman," wrote Charlotte Flair.

Flair sends heartwarming message to Naomi on Instagram.

Ric Flair claims Charlotte Flair will return to WWE sooner than expected

Ric Flair recently made a bold claim about his daughter's recovery time after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka on December 8, 2023.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The Nature Boy claimed that Dr. Dugan said his daughter was one of the top three athletes he ever worked on. The AEW star added that Charlotte Flair could be back in the ring faster than the recommended recovery time.

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Charlotte Flair's injury will force her to miss WrestleMania 40 in April. It will be interesting to see when the former champion will be able to return to action down the line.

