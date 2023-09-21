"MY JAW WAS ON THE FLOOR", "Not a fan of remakes" - Chris Jericho stuns WWE fans with massive 20-year reference

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently stunned fans with a massive 20-year callback from WrestleMania 19 during his AEW Grand Slam match against Sammy Guevara.

Jericho joined WWE(then WWF) in 1999. Y2J became one of the most decorated stars in the business by winning several titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship thrice, the Intercontinental Championship a whopping nine times, the United States Championship twice, and the Tag Team Championship seven times.

Chris Jericho joined AEW in 2019 and recently went in a bout against Sammy Guevara at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Y2J came out victorious, the duo then hugged each other to pay their respects.

However, Guevara turned heel and kicked the former Intercontinental Champion, referencing a similar moment that happened on March 30, 2003, at the WWE WrestleMania 19 match between Jericho and Shawn Michaels, where Y2J kicked The Heartbreak Kid.

Following the show, a fan took to Twitter to post about the similarities between the two moments. They wrote that they were getting similar vibes as soon as the two stars hugged.

"As SOON as he hugged him I knew…" the fan wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans were left stunned and started commenting on the post. One fan wrote that they loved the angle of it.

Screenshot of the fan's tweet.

A fan wrote that they weren't a fan of remakes as they prefer the original spot between Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels.

Expand Tweet

Another fan loved the storytelling in the match.

Expand Tweet

This fan wrote that they knew the callback was going to happen because of Sammy and Chris' attires.

Expand Tweet

A fan hailed Y2J as one of the greatest wrestlers because of his incredible tribute to a historic WrestleMania moment.

Expand Tweet

This fan loved the pop Sammy got when he turned heel.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said Chris Jericho is still at the top of his game

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T hailed Jericho as an overachiever and said that he is still at the top of his game.

"He's just that type of guy who loves life. I'm not surprised at all still wrestling, so I'm not surprised just because Chris Jericho has always been that overachiever. He's always been that guy to go to extra mile and he's always been just that damn good. That's why Chris Jericho is still at the top of his game," Booker said.

Fans hope to see the former Intercontinental Champion once again in WWE. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store.

