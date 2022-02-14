"My reason" - Bray Wyatt sends a heartfelt message on Valentine's Day

Bray Wyatt is selectively active on social media these days. Often going weeks or even months without making his presence felt. Today, however, the former Cult Leader of WWE took some time to send a heartfelt message to his partner and former WWE ring announcer, JoJo Offerman.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman have been together for several years now, coming out publicly following Wyatt's real-life divorce in 2017. In a recent post on Instagram, Wyatt described how Offerman has been his rock and is always there for both his greatest triumphs and his lowest moments:

"I hope you find someone who will stand with you when you’re on top of the world, and pick you up when you’re underneath it...Happy Valentines Day @joseann_alexie...Thank you for being my reason" - Bray Wyatt, Instagram

Both Wyatt and Offerman were released from WWE in 2021, with the former Universal Champion being released over the summer and JoJo being reportedly released earlier in the year. JoJo had been on a hiatus from WWE programming, with the 2018 Evolution pay-per-view being the final show she ever announced.

Together, they have two children: son Knash and daughter Hyrie. A fun fact to note, former WWE superstar Braun Strowman is the godfather of their son!

Will Bray Wyatt return to WWE or sign with AEW?

Since Wyatt's highly controversial departure from WWE, fans have been speculating about where and when The Fiend will return to the ring. While a return to his former employer seems out of reach to some, signing with Tony Khan's AEW promotion appears to be a favorite landing spot for him.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fans may have to wait for some time. Noting that the former Champion is not in any serious rush to get back into the ring.

“Windham, the former Bray Wyatt, is another name that has been talked about. The last we heard was that he had the movie gig and didn’t want to come back so soon. Whether he comes back here or Impact, I don’t know at this point. He may not be in a rush to do anything given he had one of the top five or six contracts in WWE so unless he was living incredibly large, he shouldn’t have financial issues forcing him back until he feels like it. At one point he was apart on money from both promotions," said Melzter.

Wyatt's latest Twitter post does seem to indicate that he intends on "waiting for the right time" to "turn Rome to the ashes." Leading some to suggest that the Eater of Worlds is simply biding his time for the moment.

Windham @Windham6



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”



Where do you think Bray Wyatt will eventually end up? How would you book his return to WWE or his debut in AEW? Let us know all of your thoughts and comments in the comment section below!

