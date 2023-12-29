"Naaaah this is Cringe" - WWE fans divided over returning superstar "Feelin' Ucey" before title match at recent Holiday Tour Live Event

WWE Superstars Sami Zayn and Jey Uso had a wholesome reunion on the ongoing Holiday Tour, and fans can't get enough of the former Bloodline brotherhood.

Zayn last appeared on Monday Night RAW early in December when he faced Drew McIntyre. Their match ended with Zayn sustaining a storyline injury that allowed him to take time off television.

He returned to perform at the Live Events as part of the Holiday Live Event tour, which saw several prominent names featured in action-packed shows in the year's final week. Zayn joined forces with Jey Uso at the Live Event in Boston to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

A recent video of the babyfaces making their entrances ahead of the title match caught a wholesome moment between both superstars. Sami Zayn was spotted dancing to Jey Uso's entrance music as they hyped the crowd. The two also engaged in their signature handshake, which received a massive pop from fans.

Fans were excited to see Zayn back in action, especially since he had left with an injury angle. However, others were not fond of Zayn dancing to Jey Uso's music.

One labeled it as cringe, while another stated that Sami Zayn has lost his momentum. The reaction was divided among WWE fans, with many claiming they are prepared to see the 5-time champion make a massive comeback in the Royal Rumble season.

Here's what fans had to say about Sami Zayn reuniting with Jey Uso:

Here's how WWE fans reacted to Sami Zayn dancing during Jey Uso's entrance

What happened at the WWE Holiday Tour Show in Boston?

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso pushed the Judgment Day members to their limits while challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The final moments of the title bout saw JD McDonagh attempt an interference.

Although Zayn managed to dodge the attack, the distraction allowed Finn Balor to capitalize, who eventually pinned the returning superstar to retain the gold.

Below are the complete results for the Live Event in Boston:

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kofi Kingston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

Women's Tag Team Championships Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) retain over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) retain over Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio

Omos defeated R-Truth

Women's World Championship Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler in a triple-threat

World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre