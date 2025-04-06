Naomi breaks character to send message to Jimmy Uso ahead of WWE RAW

Naomi broke character to send a message to Jimmy Uso ahead of WWE RAW. Uso was brutally attacked last Monday night on the red brand.

Gunther defeated Jimmy Uso last week on RAW and then attacked him after the match. Jey Uso tried to save his brother, but the World Heavyweight Champion handcuffed his WrestleMania 41 opponent to the ring ropes. The Ring General brutally beat Big Jim down, and the latter needed assistance to leave the ring. Meanwhile, Naomi is currently a heel on SmackDown and was responsible for ambushing Jade Cargill last year in the parking lot. Cargill and The Glow are set to battle at WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to her Instagram story today to break character and send a heartfelt message to her husband. She shared a video and added a heart and a winking face emoji as seen in the image below.

The veteran sent a heartfelt message to Jimmy Uso today on social media. [Image credit: Screenshot of The Glow's Instagram story]

The SmackDown star used to be in a tag team with Bianca Belair, but that came to an end once it was revealed that she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill. Meanwhile, The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Naomi sends message to major WWE star following SmackDown

WWE star Naomi sent a message to Charlotte Flair following this week's edition of SmackDown.

Flair won this year's Women's Royal Rumble and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows later this month. The former champion celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday, and Naomi shared a heartwarming message along with a photograph of the two of them.

"The Cher to my Tina lol happy birthday my Queen Charlaylay! @MsCharlotteWWE," she wrote.

The 37-year-old caused Jade Cargill to suffer her first pinfall loss to Liv Morgan recently on SmackDown. She provided a distraction during the match, enabling Morgan to pick up the victory.

Jade Cargill attacked her rival this past Friday night on the blue brand, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that the two stars would be squaring off at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious at the PLE later this month.

