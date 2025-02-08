Naomi calls major WWE champion a liar ahead of SmackDown

Naomi claimed a major WWE champion was a liar ahead of the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Tonight's episode of the blue brand will be the first since Royal Rumble 2025 and will air live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ahead of the show, Naomi took to her X (fka Twitter) to accuse Tiffany Stratton of being a liar. The Buff Barbie recently named three stars who have helped her behind the scenes, and The Glow was one of the people on the list. The Glow reacted to Stratton's claim and said it was a lie and that she does not know the WWE Women's Champion.

"She’s a lie I don’t know this woman," Naomi wrote.

Nia Jax defeated the veteran on the January 3 episode of SmackDown to retain the WWE Women's Championship. However, Tiffany Stratton finally cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax following the match to become champion.

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to appear on tonight's SmackDown after winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Stratton recently shared that she wanted Flair to select her as her opponent for WrestleMania 41 later this year.

Former WWE Women's Champion breaks character to praise Naomi

Nia Jax recently broke character to praise Naomi while discussing the partnership between WWE and TNA.

The 37-year-old had walked out of the company alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) in 2022 but returned to the company at Royal Rumble 2024. She spent some time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship before coming back to the Stamford-based promotion.

In an interview with Screen Rant, The Irresistible Force noted that it was great that the company had entered into a partnership with TNA. She added that Naomi had recently spent some time in TNA before her WWE return and claimed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was one of her favorite people.

"I think it's incredible. I think it's great that we partnered up. TNA has always been such a great company. I've seen so many talents come from there, and Naomi was there recently, and having her come back. She's one of my favorite human beings," Nia Jax said.

Naomi is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair. Jade Cargill used to be The EST's tag team partner but has not been seen since she was the victim of a brutal attack by a mystery assailant on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

