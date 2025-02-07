Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (February 7, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the fallout episode of the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Several top stars and some exciting qualifying matches are set for tonight.

The February 7, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. The venue, which can hold up to 19,000 people, is home to the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and the NCAA's Memphis Tigers.

Several shows from the Stamford-based promotion, including WWE SmackDown, RAW, ECW, Main Event, 205 Live, and more, have taken place in tonight's location. The FedEx Forum was also the home of a couple of premium live events, such as the 2007 Unforgiven and 2015 Fastlane. The last time WWE held a show at the FedEx Forum was for the Friday show's March 15, 2024, episode.

Trending

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedEx Forum

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $50.30, while two tickets cost $43.29 to $656.37.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?

The upcoming WWE SmackDown will feature the Women's and Men's Royal Rumble winners. Along with this, the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes is also set to appear. The preparation for the next PLE, Elimination Chamber, is set to continue.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso appeared for the first time as the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner. However, his celebration was cut by Gunther, who vowed to punish Jey if he chose to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Yeet Master stated he would visit the Friday show and chat with Cody Rhodes first. Still, the challenger promised to walk out of WrestleMania 41 as the champion.

2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair also appeared this week on RAW to address the crowd, her win, and her hiatus. However, she was met with boos from the audience. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted her and teased a WrestleMania match. Still, The Queen might be meeting Tiffany Stratton tonight first before making a decision.

Expand Tweet

As previously announced, Cody Rhodes will be present on this week's WWE SmackDown. The American Nightmare defended the Undisputed WWE Championship last week against Kevin Owens in a brutal ladder match. Tonight, fans will get to see the condition of the champion after a previous announcement stated he was injured last weekend.

Although no official announcement has been made, it's believed that qualifying matches for next month's Elimination Chamber might occur tonight. CM Punk and John Cena are already confirmed for the men's match, while Liv Morgan qualified for the women's match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback