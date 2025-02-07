Cody Rhodes' heartbreaking announcement; legend to replace Jey Uso? - 5 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE SmackDown tonight will be one to look forward to as the show will feature the fallout from last Saturday's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. This week the blue brand will head to the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

With the road to WrestleMania 41 underway and Elimination Chamber just a couple of weeks away, a lot of big things could happen on tonight's show.

With that being said, let's take a look at five possible endings for WWE SmackDown tonight.

#5. Cody Rhodes could vacate the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes had an intense battle with Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble last weekend. He is likely done with The Prizefighter now because he has three back-to-back wins over him.

Trending

However, The American Nightmare's title reign could be in jeopardy as WWE interviewer Jackie Redmond announced during Royal Rumble that he suffered several injuries, due to which his in-ring status might be up in the air.

The Undisputed WWE Champion will attend SmackDown tonight, and he may be forced to relinquish his title if he is unable to compete for a long time.

#4. Randy Orton could return on SmackDown to take out Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens failed to end Cody Rhodes' title reign, so he went after Sami Zayn to redeem himself on the latest episode of RAW. While The American Nightmare is likely done with The Prizefighter, there are some chances of the latter still chasing the champion.

But WWE may have a twist planned this time if Owens makes a move against Cody Rhodes. KO took out Randy Orton a few months ago, so The Viper returning for payback on SmackDown tonight is a possibility.

This way, WWE could separate Rhodes and Owens and also set up a big match between The Prizefighter and The Apex Predator at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania.

#3. Charlotte Flair could choose Tiffany Stratton as her opponent for WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair returned to in-ring action after more than a year last Saturday and won the Women's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in her career. She confronted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on this week's episode of RAW and then teased going after NXT Women's Champion Giulia the following night.

The star she will likely choose is WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. This is because The Queen has already faced Rhea Ripley several times in the past, and Giulia having such a big match so early into her WWE career has little to no chance of happening.

Flair and Stratton going head-to-head at the Show of Shows will be a big deal. It is also the WWE Women's Champion's dream match.

So, SmackDown could end with Charlotte Flair announcing her decision and coming face-to-face with Tiffany Stratton tonight.

#2. Drew McIntyre could sign with SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has not been seen since his controversial elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend. He reportedly stormed out of the building after things did not go as planned last Saturday.

The Scottish Warrior reportedly has heat with LA Knight, so he could sign with SmackDown tonight and go after The Megastar. The blue brand traded AJ Styles to RAW during the WWE Transfer Window, so Nick Aldis bringing the 39-year-old would make for a good replacement.

Fans have been waiting to hear from the former World Heavyweight Champion all week, so he could show up and cut a promo at the end of SmackDown.

#1. The Rock could return to replace Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble last year and almost got replaced by The Rock in a match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, fans wanted The American Nightmare in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All, so the Stamford-based promotion was forced to change its plans.

The company could pull a swerve and try to do something like that again by having The Rock replace Jey Uso. A lot of fans don't want to see The YEET Master battle Gunther again, and many don't feel invested in the idea of Rhodes vs. Uso.

There is a possibility that The Rock could return at the end of SmackDown when Jey Uso is about to pick his opponent at WrestleMania and asks his cousin to give up his spot at the Show of Shows for him.

WWE could finally set up The Final Boss vs. The American Nightmare this way. It would also make sense since The Brahma Bull is a member of TKO's Board of Directors, so he would have the power to pull something like that off.

The Rock replacing Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 would probably please a lot of fans because watching Rock vs. Rhodes would be a lot more exciting than watching Jey vs. Gunther once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback