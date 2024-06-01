Naomi gives out a fake apology to 28-year-old WWE Superstar after verbal spat on SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown saw another verbal clash between two superstars. Naomi was one of the partakers in the exchange of heated words during a backstage segment against a newly drafted 28-year-old superstar.

Blair Davenport was speaking to SmackDown’s General Manager Nick Aldis backstage. However, Naomi barged in between and asked Aldis to put her in a match alongside Bayley against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Notably, Green and her Scottish Partner had attacked the WWE Women’s Champion from behind during the opening of the episode.

While Naomi apologized to Nick Aldis for bothering him, she didn’t say anything to Blair Davenport. The 28-year-old told the veteran that she was rubbing her the wrong way. Unbothered by this, The Glow told Davenport that she usually introduces herself but she didn’t have the time to do so. Countering this, the newly drafted superstar introduced herself without asking.

Blair Davenport even picked a very aggressive tone and told Naomi that she would soon find out who exactly she was. Now, not taking her seriously once again, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion addressed Davenport on X/Twitter.

"@BlairUnderwood I mean @BlairWitchFiles I mean @BDavenportWWE! We got off to a bad start … #Smackdown," Noami wrote.

Naomi’s words may read like an apology. However, tagging several other people named Blair in the tweet indicates that she is mocking the former NXT Champion by showcasing that she has already forgotten who she was.

While Naomi one-upped Blair Davenport here, she failed to avenge the attack on Women’s Champion Bayley on SmackDown.

Who is Bayley's next challenger for WWE Clash at the Castle?

Naomi went to the infirmary to check upon Bayley right after she was attacked during the Queen of the Ring coronation ceremony of Nia Jax. She asked the Women’s Champion if she was hurt and if she could fight a match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, getting a positive response in return. However, the duo ended up losing their fight.

Piper Niven had been eyeing the title on Bayley’s shoulder for quite a while and even attacked her ruthlessly last week on blue brand in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After a second assault and an official victory, she has now been named the official challenger for the title at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

With the event taking place in Niven’s hometown of Scotland, it would be interesting to see if Bayley can retain her Women's Title in a tough contest.

