Naomi insults Jade Cargill over her appearance; promises payback after recovery

Naomi is still trying to recover from the wrath of Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion returned from her hiatus at Elimination Chamber 2025 to decimate her former ally. Cargill then delivered another onslaught against the former TNA Knockouts Champion after she confessed to Bianca Belair that she was Jade's mystery attacker. The wife of Jimmy Uso is now fired up after another public show of disrespect by Cargill.

Ad

The Glow is currently sporting a neck brace after last week's SmackDown beatdown. It's believed that The EST, Naomi, and Cargill will clash in some form on The Road to WrestleMania 41, while Belair is busy preparing to challenge Women's World Champion IYO SKY at the big event. One year ago, the trio defeated Damage CTRL on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Big Money Jade continues to taunt Naomi. She disrespected the veteran superstar by changing her X profile photo to a shot of her standing tall after the SmackDown ambush on March 7. The former Funkadactyl has been fired up for hours, and took to X to respond with a few insults and a warning, plus acknowledgement of her injury.

Ad

Trending

"When my neck is healed, I’m going to send your jacked big back raggedy a*s back to where you came from," she wrote in the screenshot below.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out her uncensored tweet here.

Screenshot of Trinity Fatu's tweet to Jade Cargill (Photo Credit: Trinity Fatu on X)

Cargill has not publicly responded to Naomi as of this writing. It remains to be seen what's next for Belair and her former tag team partners, but it was implied that The Glow will be kept out of the ring for at least a few weeks to sell the attack.

Ad

Naomi rumored to miss international WWE tapings

WWE is set to begin its Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe this Friday. This year's tour is a major happening as there will be six international episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

Naomi is not currently advertised for any of the international live events or TV tapings this month. Her absence from the tour could be part of the reason they put her in the neck brace for the storyline injury. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will seemingly continue their program overseas as both are advertised for the tapings and live events.

Ad

SmackDown will be taped in Barcelona, Bologna, and London. The blue brand episodes will air in the usual 8pm ET timeslot on the USA Network. RAW will air live on Netflix from Brussels, Glasgow, and London. The Belgium and London episodes will air at 3 pm ET, while the Glasgow RAW hits the air at 4 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback