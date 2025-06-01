Naomi pushes for WWE to release major star

Naomi pushed for WWE to release a major star today on social media. The former champion confronted Bianca Belair during her return this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair missed several weeks of action due to a broken finger suffered at WWE WrestleMania 41. The EST returned this past Friday night in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, but was quickly interrupted by Naomi. The Glow wanted to repair their friendship, but Belair wasn't interested. The veteran threatened that she might put Belair in a wheelchair, which led to Jade Cargill rushing to the ring.

Cargill and the former Women's Tag Team Champion traded words today on social media. The former AEW star noted that she hated R-Truth being let go by the promotion more than she hated her rival.

"I hate this more than I hate you 😢," wrote Cargill.

The former TNA Knockouts Champion reacted to Cargill's post and suggested that she should have been released instead of R-Truth.

"I hate we lost him and still have you," she wrote.

The veteran defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on SmackDown to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event this weekend.

WWE star views Naomi as an inspiration

RAW star Natalya recently revealed that she views Naomi's career resurgence as an inspiration.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya praised the WWE SmackDown star. She noted that her success proved that Triple H was willing to invest in WWE veterans who had been with the company for a while. She suggested that her time in the spotlight would come in the future.

"Naomi is so inspiring to me because it's proof that Triple H is willing to invest in a talent that has been around for a long time. She, you know she has talked about how she has been waiting 15 years for this chance, to have this match. You know, like, well over a decade to have this moment. Naomi started a couple of years after me. And so the fact that she is this deep into her career and Triple H sees so much value in her ability in the ring and her ability to tell stories, it is giving me so much inspiration and so much faith that you know, my time will come too." [From 02:49 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old can win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend to earn a future WWE title shot.

