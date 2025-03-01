Naomi questions her friend's growth ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Naomi has an interesting message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto. She questioned her friend's personal growth.

Ad

Along with The Glow, Roxanne Perez will compete in the titular contest. Perez is the youngest athlete competing in this year's Women's Elimination Chamber. The former NXT Women's Champion joined the main roster only recently, sparking a rivalry with Bayley right out of the gate.

An old photo of Naomi and a young Roxanne Perez has been making the rounds on X/Twitter, and the former TNA Knockouts World Champion reacted to it. She claimed that she would 'spank' Perez and questioned the latter's growth within a short period.

Ad

Trending

"Oh! You think you grown now @roxanne_wwe? You getting spanked tonight! #WWEChamber," she wrote.

Check out the 37-year-old's message to Roxanne Perez below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez immediately responded to this. She is not pleased with the photo reveal and her competition's comments, demanding the latter delete the post:

"Delete this right now," Perez wrote in response.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jade Cargill's mystery attacker angle has put The Glow in a pickle. She outright dismissed the notion that she is a prime suspect, saying the former AEW star is her sister.

What will happen if Bianca Belair prevails over Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto?

Bianca Belair and Naomi surprisingly lost their Women's Tag Team Title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last Monday on WWE RAW.

Ad

This has freed up the duo, who were paired up after Jade Cargill was out of the picture. WWE analyst Sam Roberts feels the Women's Elimination Chamber will feature a showdown between The EST and The Glow, and the former would win the fight. Roberts is certain that WrestleMania 41's headliner would be Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair. He also believes this would pave the way for the former TNA Knockouts World Champion's rumored heel turn.

Ad

Naomi touched upon the matter recently as she broke character to discuss a heel run in WWE. While she is open to it, the real-life Bloodline member noted the story has to make sense, and the timing has to be right.

"The timing has to be right. For me to change after being so connected and established, and something that still works, I would want it to be worth it and go all in. [...] I got to be nasty, dirty, something y'all ain't never seen before. Everything's got to change, and I'm up for it."

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, The Storm's whereabouts remain in the dark. Could either one of the former Women's Tag Team Champions score the victory inside the Chamber?

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback