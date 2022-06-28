"Mad I missed you this time"- Naomi directly responds to Future WWE Hall of Famer in emotional tweet following RAW 

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi expressed disappointment that she didn't get to see John Cena in person at this week's Monday Night RAW.

The future WWE Hall of Famer returned to Monday Night RAW for a special 20th Anniversary celebration. Highlights included a heartfelt promo from the 16x World Champion for the sold-out crowd in Laredo, Texas. Cena thanked the WWE Universe for their support throughout his career and said he wasn't sure how many matches he had left in him.

In an emotional tweet, Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect thanked everyone once again. He noted that he was "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of messages from fans and loved ones. Naomi replied to the tweet, thanking him for all of his encouragement, also noting that she was "mad" that she wasn't there in person to see him:

"Nhoj you’re the best thank you for all the encouragement and feedback you’ve given me through my years and for the best tours ever. I’m only mad I missed you this time lol ( there’s always this amazing energy shift whenever you’re in the building)" - Naomi, Twitter.

The Glow hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13th edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Both she and former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks legitimately walked out of WWE on the May 16th episode of Monday Night RAW. This due to creative differences and booking for their Women's Tag Team titles.

Since then, the two women have been suspended by the company and their titles stripped. There have been additional reports that Sasha Banks' contract situation is very much up in the air, with some reporting that she was even released.

WWE Universe reacts to Naomi retweeting John Cena

There has been a bit of a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. Some fans expressed joy at seeing the former SmackDown Women's Champion show love and support for John Cena, while others expressed annoyance.

As noted earlier, the former SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't been seen on WWE television for over a month and there is still no word on when she may return. Naomi has been a part of WWE since signing her first contract in 2009, signing a developmental deal with the company's then developmental brand, FCW.

