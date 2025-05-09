Naomi sends a message to Paul Heyman after requesting a meeting with The Bloodline; seemingly reveals how he feels about her

Naomi sent a message to Paul Heyman after requesting a meeting with The Bloodline. The former SmackDown Women's Champion tagged Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jacob Fatu, and other family members.
The 37-year-old superstar is working on SmackDown, where she is feuding with Jade Cargill. The rivalry between the two superstars appears to be far from over, despite The Storm's victory at WrestleMania 41.
Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, stated in a tweet that she needed to use nepotism to reach the top and find success in WWE. This led to a reaction from an X user who suggested that Heyman is no longer part of the family.
To this, Naomi replied that the Hall of Famer loves her.
"He luv me tho," wrote Naomi in response to the X user.
Check out Naomi's response below:
Dutch Mantell believes real-life Bloodline member Naomi should take a break from WWE if she wants
Dutch Mantell has suggested that real-life Bloodline member Naomi needs to take a break from WWE to focus on her family, as she's nearing 40.
While speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran explained the following:
"If Naomi wants to go have a child, yes, she needs to have a child fairly soon because when you're nearing 40, your childbearing, uhh, years are almost behind you. I'm not saying a lot of people do that, but health-wise, it's not good for the woman or the baby. And I'm just talking about just some superficial stuff that I've read about women having kids."
During a recent interview on the Nikki and Brie Show, Naomi revealed that she wanted to have kids with her husband and WWE Superstar, Jimmy Uso. However, to achieve this, she would have to step away from professional wrestling.
The real-life Bloodline member is involved in the Women's Championship picture and has hinted that she wants to go after Tiffany Stratton's title.