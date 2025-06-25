Naomi sends threatening message to Bianca Belair ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Naomi has sent a threatening message to her former ally, Bianca Belair. The EST has been away from WWE programming due to injury.
Reacting to Bianca Belair's heartwarming social media update on her wedding anniversary, Naomi recently noted that it was also her and Bianca's friendship anniversary. The former Glow added that she sent the multi-time WWE Women's Champion a gift. Belair had previously threatened to get a restraining order against her former ally.
Earlier today, Ms. Money in the Bank 2025 revealed on her X/Twitter account that she had purchased an intriguing pair of necklaces for herself and Belair, which featured little knives with tips painted crimson to imitate blood. Naomi also asked Bianca if she should mail it to her or pay The EST of WWE a visit.
"@BiancaBelairWWE I brought us these should I mail it to you or stop by ⚠️?" she wrote.
Bianca Belair sustained a broken finger injury while competing with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. She has not wrestled a match since and is reportedly expected to be back in action by WWE SummerSlam.
Popular WWE Superstar claims Naomi is afraid of her
Naomi's arch-rival, Jade Cargill, defeated Roxanne Perez in the semi-final of the ongoing Queen of the Ring tournament on Monday Night RAW. After the show, The Storm fired shots at the former Glow during her appearance on the latest edition of RAW Recap.
Jade Cargill claimed that the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank winner was only good at sneak attacking her and was afraid of her. The former AEW star further claimed that Naomi would fail if she were to attempt to cash in her MITB contract following Cargill's potential Women's Title win.
"You ask me, she's Speedy Gonzales. So, you tell me what I should be afraid of? If anything, she should be afraid of me. She always sneak attacks me. That's what she's great at. She's a specialist in that. I think that she's great; she's great at running. So, should I be worried? No, I'm not worried about anything. This is what I do. I'm gonna go out there and deliver, and, umm, I wish her the best. It sounds like a failed cash-in to me," she said.
Jade Cargill is slated to wrestle Asuka in the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament at WWE Night of Champions. Winning the crown would be the 33-year-old's first major singles accomplishment in the wrestling promotion.
