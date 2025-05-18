Naomi taunts major WWE star following SmackDown brawl

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 18, 2025 23:09 GMT
The veteran brawled with a popular star this past Friday night on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Naomi taunted a major WWE Superstar today on social media following a brawl this past Friday night on SmackDown. The former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered a loss at WrestleMania 41 last month.

The SmackDown star revealed that she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last November that took the former AEW star out of action for several months. Cargill got her revenge by defeating the veteran at WrestleMania 41.

During the WWE Women's Championship match this past Friday night on SmackDown, The Glow came to the ring with a steel chair. However, Jade Cargill showed up, and the two stars brawled through the crowd.

also-read-trending Trending

The former champion took to social media today to taunt Cargill, suggesting that she was the third wheel in her friendship with Bianca Belair. The EST suffered a hand injury at WrestleMania 41 and is currently taking some time off.

"No one likes to be a third wheel ⚠️," she wrote.
Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax this past Friday night on SmackDown to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

Vince Russo praises Naomi's character change on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Naomi for her character change on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the veteran commented on the 37-year-old's new caution tape look on the blue brand. Russo complimented her for the character change and gave her credit for committing to her heel turn.

"Hey, listen man, at least Naomi is showing a character change. So I've got to tip my hat to her, from the glow girl to this heel persona. At least she's making a change, and at least she's committing to the bit. So I definitely give her credit for that." [From 26:11 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill signed with the company in 2023 after spending a few years in All Elite Wrestling. The 32-year-old has never captured a singles title during her time in the company. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the rivalry between Cargill and Naomi in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

