Naomi thanks legend in heartfelt message; WWE stars react

Naomi has thanked a WWE legend in a heartfelt post on social media today and two popular superstars have reacted to the message. The veteran was eliminated by Nia Jax this past Friday night on SmackDown in the first round of the Queen of the Ring (QOTR) Tournament.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media today to share a photograph of herself and WWE legend Jazz. Naomi thanked the veteran for everything she had done for the business of professional wrestling and added that she deserved to be praised.

"@Phenom_Jazz ran so I could walk and glow. Thank you for everything you deserve all the flowers💐," she wrote.

WWE Superstars Bayley and Natalya reacted to Naomi's message and agreed with her. The Role Model referred to Jazz as a legend and Natalya claimed both stars will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Two amazing women - future HOF’rs!!!!" commented Natalya.

Naomi battled for the WWE Women's Championship against Bayley and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match at Backlash in France earlier this month. The Role Model retained her title by rolling the 36-year-old up at the premium live event.

Former WWE manager claims Nia Jax could have hurt Naomi on SmackDown

Dutch Mantell has shared his reaction to the first-round matchup in the QOTR Tournament between Naomi and Nia Jax this past Friday night on the blue brand.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell criticized The Irresistible Force for a dangerous move performed during the match. The veteran said that Jax's Elbow Drop in the match was dangerous and she hit her opponent in the wrong place.

"Nia Jax, she did drop a dangerous elbow. She dropped it in the wrong place. You keep dropping it across the solar plexus or down, you've got to go a little bit up on the chest, a little bit. Maybe she will get it. If you get hit in the solar plexus, you get your wind knocked out of you lying down," he said. [From 36:20 onward]

Naomi hilariously took Nia Jax out of The Bloodline family tree following the loss and the 40-year-old reacted today on social media. Jax vowed to win the QOTR Tournament after picking up the victory on WWE SmackDown.

