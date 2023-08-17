Natalya, Becky Lynch, and several other top stars named as the messiest in WWE locker room

Natalya, Becky Lynch, and more top WWE Superstars have been named as the messiest in the locker room.

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a bitter rivalry with Trish Stratus on the red brand. The two were seemingly heading toward a clash at SummerSlam, but the bout was postponed to this past Monday's edition of RAW. Their match on Monday night ended in a double count-out, and WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the two will be battling again, but their next bout will be inside a Steel Cage.

Natalya has been off television following her rivalry against Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator demolished the veteran at Night of Champions but gave Ripley everything she could handle in their rematch on the July 3 edition of RAW. However, it was not enough, and Ripley remains the reigning Women's World Champion.

WWE shared a hilarious new video today on Instagram. In the video, Dolph Ziggler, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler, and Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky reveal who they believe is the messiest superstar in the locker room.

Natalya was named twice, as well as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, and more top stars, as seen in the video below.

WWE star Natalya breaks character to praise Becky Lynch

Natalya recently disclosed what makes Becky Lynch so special as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking to legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran praised Becky Lynch for being able to make whatever is given to her work on television. She added that Lynch can work with anyone on the roster and can portray a variety of characters as well.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work," said Nattie. [From 03:47 – 04:12]

You can check out the full interview with Natalya in the video below:

Becky Lynch has been trying to resolve her rivalry with Trish Stratus for months. She had the Hall of Famer beat at WWE Night of Champions, but Zoey Stark interfered and leveled Lynch with the Z360 to help Stratus pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see if Lynch can finally get her revenge on Stratus when the two battle in a Steel Cage match.

