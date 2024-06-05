Natalya breaks character to react to popular WWE star's impressive physique

WWE star Natalya has broken character today on social media to react to a RAW star's impressive physique. The veteran suffered a loss to Kiana James, who made her main roster in-ring debut this past Monday on the red brand.

Sami Zayn is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable at Clash at the Castle on June 15. Gable has turned heel on the company's flagship show and has become obsessed with winning the IC Title. The veteran has been berating Otis in recent weeks and fans have started to show support for the former Money in the Bank winner.

Earlier today, the Alpha Academy leader took to his Instagram story to send a threatening message to Sami Zayn. He noted that "Zayn is finished" once again in another post today and shared a video of himself working out.

Natalya rebounded from her loss to Kiana James on RAW with a victory over Izzi Dame on last night's edition of NXT. She took to social media today to comment on Gable's physique and noted that the 38-year-old is jacked.

Natalya breaks character to compliment Gable on Instagram.

Vince Russo reacts to Natalya's loss on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy with Kiana James' victory over Natalya on this week's episode of RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran suggested that the victory will ultimately do nothing for Kiana James. He predicted she wouldn't even be on the show in a few weeks and wasn't going to get over because she defeated Natalya.

"Here's the problem. If you're gonna use Natalya to get Kiana James over, that's good if you're actually gonna get Kiana James over. But she's not getting over because she's beating Natalya. Mark my words right now, you're not gonna see Kiana James in another three weeks. Meanwhile, Natalya did the job trying to put her over, you're not gonna see her in another three weeks," Russo said. [From 39:25 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Natalya's deal with WWE is reportedly set to expire soon. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 42-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

