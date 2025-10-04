  • home icon
Natalya, Gail Kim, Nikki Bella, and other stars react to WWE Hall of Famer's heartbreaking update

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 04, 2025 20:45 GMT
WWE Superstars like Nikki Bella, Natalya, Gail Kim, and more gathered to showcase support when the Hall of Famer provided a heartbreaking update. The legend in question is Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus focused on her private life following her in-ring retirement from wrestling. However, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion never left professional wrestling after she had children. The legend focused on motherhood instead of her career as a performer in the industry, and eventually made her way back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Today, the 49-year-old veteran shared a personal update, posting a reel about motherhood and recalling the memories she made with her mother, who recently passed away. She revealed how she's been trying to cope in the world following her mother's passing away.

The list is filled with names across brands and promotions where the likes of Nikki Bella, Gail Kim, Noelle Foley, Adam Pearce, JD McDonagh, Lillian Garcia, and more showcased nothing but support for the 7-time WWE Women's Champion.

"I didn’t think anything could be more painful than the day my mom died. But the weeks that have passed and learning how to live without her have taught me otherwise," Stratus wrote.
Superstars react to Trish Stratus' post! [Images from Instagram]

Will Trish Stratus have another match in WWE?

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus returned to the Stamford-based promotion and teamed up with Tiffany Stratton heading into WrestleMania 41. The duo had a tag team match in Toronto at Elimination Chamber against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, which they won.

A few months later, Trish Stratus returned to the company for a match against Tiffany Stratton for the Undisputed WWE Women's Championship. The champion agreed, and the two had their one-on-one match at Evolution 2025 in Atlanta, which the legend lost.

After the match, she got a standing ovation from the crowd. In an appearance on the post-show after Evolution 2025, Stratus teased that this might've been the last time she wrestled inside the ring as a performer.

"I have that thought. I'm like, ‘Is this the last time? It could be.’ The WWE Universe has been so wonderful to me and so supportive. I just feel so blessed to be able to dip my toes into the waters of the current landscape," Stratus said.

While she didn't seem entirely sure at the time, it might be the last time she competes as a performer, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for the legend.

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

