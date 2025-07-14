After Goldberg, another WWE legend's time in the ring could be over

WWE icon Goldberg grabbed the headlines over the weekend as he officially called it quits on his 28-year in-ring career. It seems like he isn't the only legend to retire this past week.

Trish Stratus may have competed for the final time in her career at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

The Canadian wrestler returned to in-ring action last night when she unsuccessfully challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship. This marked her first singles title match in over 18 years.

Stratus put in a valiant effort, but it wasn't enough to knock Stratton off the perch. After the match, she received a standing ovation, with "Thank You Trish" chants erupting in the arena for her incredible performance.

During the WWE Evolution post-show, Trish Stratus stated that this could be her last time in the ring.

“I have that thought. I'm like, ‘Is this the last time? It could be.’ The WWE Universe has been so wonderful to me and so supportive. I just feel so blessed to be able to dip my toes into the waters of the current landscape. Like how lucky I am? It’s been 20 years. Is it 2005 right now? Like, what the heck. It’s never lost on me how lucky I am to know we built me, Ivory, Jackie, the girls you saw in the audience. Lita, of course, Mickie. We built the foundation that they built a skyscraper on. Now that I get to come back and dip into that skyscraper, I feel blessed."

She revealed one thing that constantly worries her every time she steps back into the ring.

"I always have the worry, ‘I have to make sure I can hang with these girls.’ I watch the girls and I’m like [stammering]. I want to knock down the preconceived notions about maybe there is no expiration date until you say it is. It’s not over until you say it’s over." (From 28:50 to 29:48)

You can watch the post-show below:

Triple H reacts to Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton received critical acclaim from fans and veterans alike for their bout.

Triple H took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to heap praise on their match, calling it a generational battle. He also thinks Stratus still has enough gas left in the tank.

"A generational battle…#AndStill …and you still got it. #WWEEvolution."

You can check out his tweet below:

Have fans seen the last of her in a wrestling ring? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE on YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

