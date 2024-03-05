Natalya, Mandy Rose, and more react to former WWE Superstar's heartwarming update

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a heartwarming update on social media. The name in question is Lacey Evans.

The 33-year-old signed with WWE in 2016. The Stamford-based company tried several storylines and characters to push The Saasy Southern Bell but with little success. Unfortunately, Evans was released from the wrestling promotion after her contract expired in August 2023.

Lacey Evans recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update with her followers. In her recent post, Macey Estrella thanked Beautyfort Lifestyle Magzine for featuring her cafe in their latest edition:

The Instagram post caught the eye of various names associated with professional wrestling. Natalya, Mandy Rose, and Samantha Irvin commented on Lacey's update. Several others, including Torrie Wilson, Maryse, and Deonna Purrazzo, reacted to the post by dropping a 'like.'

You can check out some of the reactions to the post below:

Some of the reactions to Lacey Evans' Instagram post.

Former WWE Superstar shares his take on Lacey Evans saying she never had a passion for professional wrestling

Following her departure from the company, Lacey Evans appeared in multiple interviews talking about her run with the wrestling promotion. In one such interview, The Sassy Southern Bell mentioned she was not passionate about professional wrestling.

However, this statement did not go well with wrestling fans, as the former superstar received a lot of heat. While speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, another former superstar, Top Dolla, shared his take on Evans and her controversial statement:

"To Macey's [Lacey Evans] credit, you know, she gets a lot of flak online, but in person, she was genuinely one of the nicest people I've had to deal with during my time there with WWE. And it's funny because, like, she said that WWE wasn't passion, and I know what she means by that, but as hard as she worked, it had to be. You know what I'm saying? She was working her a** off. I've seen it. She would spend all the time with her family, so she had a passion for it, but sometimes that passion fades away. It's just like love in a relationship. Sometimes, it just fades away," she said.

The former Hit Row member himself ended his second stint with World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023. Initially, Francis was released from his contract in November 2021 before returning in August 2022.

