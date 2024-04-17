Natalya praises controversial WWE Superstar for reinventing herself several times

WWE Superstars are constantly improving their presentations and reinventing themselves to stay ahead of the competition. Natalya has just publicly praised a controversial colleague who has switched gimmicks in recent years.

Chelsea Green's first WWE run went from August 3, 2018, to April 15, 2021. She went on to debut for ROH while injured and make her TNA return before going back to the Stamford-based company in January 2023. While away, the multi-time champion teamed with husband Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, for six matches in TNA and one in GCW.

Green's attire combined her present look with the Hot Mess look for her TNA return match at Slammiversary 2021 as the happy couple defeated Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers.

Green took to X today to share a photo of herself and Cardona at Slammiversary with their matching gear. She said it was a moment she would never forget.

"Moments I'll never forget while released: Wrestling with my husband for the first time ever & making my Impact return," Chelsea Green wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

Natalya then broke character to respond, praising Green for being able to reinvent herself.

"Proud of you for reinventing and being so creative with everything you've been given, Chels. Your glass is always half full and I love that way of thinking- lemons to lemonade! (Splash of vodka if we need to kick up a notch [rotfl emoji] [lemon emoji] [cocktail glass emoji])," Natalya wrote to Chelsea Green.

Expand Tweet

The first-ever Natalya vs. Green singles match came on January 6, 2020 at the Main Event tapings, with the veteran getting the win. Green then claimed victory in their second televised singles match, which was the Trick or Street Fight on RAW last October. Their next two singles matches, and most recent, were won by Green at the Main Event tapings on March 11 and April 1.

Natalya's WWE contract set to expire

Natalya began working in the pro wrestling business at the age of 18 in 2000, then made her in-ring debut three years later. She has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since signing her developmental contract in January 2007.

It was recently revealed that The Queen of Harts is set to have her WWE contract expire within the next few months. The update noted that talks between the two sides had not taken place as of last week.

Natalya is WWE's longest-tenured wrestler. She is a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, a one-time Divas Champion, and a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Poll : Who would be the better WWE retirement storyline opponent for Natalya? Beth Phoenix Roxanne Perez 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback