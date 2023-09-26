Natalya sends eight-word message to released WWE Superstar

RAW star Natalya has sent a heartfelt message to a released WWE Superstar.

On September 12th, the merger between WWE and UFC became official. The two organizations have combined to form TKO Group Holdings, but the exciting news also resulted in many people being let go. There were many people behind the scenes let go earlier this week, and then the talent cuts followed.

Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Emma, and many more stars were let go this week. Mace and Mansoor, formerly known as Maximum Male Models, were also released from their contracts. The faction was originally led by Max Dupri, who is now known as LA Knight on SmackDown. Maxxiine Dupri, Max Dupri's storyline sister, then took over as the manager for the faction. However, she left them behind as well and is now a part of the Alpha Academy.

Mace took to Instagram to share a photo with his kid flexing for the camera. He noted that although he is currently unemployed, he is still a father and is still "Shreddy Spaghetti."

Natalya reacted to Mace's post and said that she is excited to see what is next for him following his release from WWE on September 21st.

Natalya sends message to Mace on Instagram.

Natalya wants to work with 26-year-old WWE star

Natalya recently disclosed that she wants to work with NXT star Lyra Valkyria on television someday.

Valkyria arrived in NXT UK in 2020 before moving to the United States a couple of years later. The up-and-coming star hasn't captured a title yet in the company but has many years to do so ahead of her.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, The Queen of Harts praised Valkyria and noted that she wants to work with her in the future:

"Just recently Lyra from NXT, she's been coming down to our ring and working with us, and she is so impressive, and she is somebody that I really, really want to work with in the future. So it's also very inspiring for me as well because I get excited about the different women that I get a chance to work with, and I get a little bit of them right before they make it up onto the main roster." [From 12:04 – 12:27]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Natalya has been with WWE since 2007 and has put together an incredible career as a supertar. Only time will tell if she gets the opportunity to battle Lyra Valkyria down the line.

Which released WWE Superstars would you like to see sign with another promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.