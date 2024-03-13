Natalya shares heartbreaking update following WWE RAW

Natalya has been with WWE for over a decade now and has become a veteran who knows how to work between the ropes.

Earlier today on Instagram, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a heartbreaking post along with her husband TJ Wilson about the passing of their cat, Makaveli. The latter was part of their family for ten years.

Check out what Natalya wrote about Makaveli below:

"It’s been so hard to say goodbye to you, Makaveli. I can’t believe how hard it was for us to let you go. You’ve been such a great boy and really there for us through so much. Maki’s been such a special and important part of our family for ten years," wrote Natalya. "He has always been such a good little sport through everything including keeping the other kitties in the house in line. What I love the most about Maki is how he has made friends with every cat in the house (like Piglet!) and has such a special bond with everyone he meets. He’s got a heart of gold."

The veteran concluded:

"We’re gonna cherish all the great memories we had with you, Maki, because you gave us so many wonderful moments. You also fought very hard for several years and we will always have your back, Maki. We love you so much, Makadoodle🤍"

You can view her post here .

WWE has a packed roster of men and women. However, WrestleMania XL is a two-night show, and the company is known these days for reducing the number of matches in their premium live events. As of this writing, Natalya is not booked for the show. She is currently part of the tag team division alongside Tegan Nox.

Bianca Belair wants Natalya to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame already has a fantastic lineup. Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express, and boxing legend Muhammad Ali will be inducted in April. Earlier today, Thunderbolt Patterson was also announced.

In an interview with wrestling journalist Justin Labar, Bianca Belair praised The Queen of Harts and added that she would love to see the latter join the distinguished class of wrestlers who got inducted while still active on the roster:

"If you look at Nattie's (Natalya) resume and what she has done, and how long she has been here. I would love to see her one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame but still be able to go and have a match at WrestleMania like Rey Mysterio. I love when they can be inducted into the Hall of Fame but they are still backstage with us," said Beliar.

After Bianca pushed for Natalya's Hall of Fame induction, the veteran reacted on social media by saying that she hopes to create magic with The EST of WWE. The latter has also not been booked for The Showcase of Immortals in April yet.