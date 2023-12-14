Natalya shares image with injured WWE Superstar from recent event

An injured WWE Superstar shared a picture with Natalya at an event today.

The veteran is currently involved in a tag team with Tegan Nox on the red brand. The duo were shown watching backstage as Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell this past Monday night. Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green were on commentary for the match as well.

Chelsea Green originally won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville on July 17. However, their title reign ended quickly as Deville went down with a torn ACL. Piper Niven declared herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner, and the unlikely duo have put together an impressive title reign so far.

Earlier today, Sonya Deville took to Instagram to share a new photograph with Natalya. The injured star was at the Season of Giving Event hosted at the new WWE Headquarters. She noted that she always loves to catch up with the former SmackDown Women's Champion:

"I had such a fun day at the Season of Giving Event we hosted at the new WWE HQ in partnership with the @bgca_clubs and always love catching up with my @natbynature 🎄🖤🎅," she wrote.

Natalya also took to Instagram and said that she had the best time working with the Boys and Girls Club of America today at the event.

Natalya breaks character to praise WWE RAW star

Natalya recently broke character to praise Becky Lynch for her versatility as a performer.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the former champion praised Becky Lynch for being able to make anything work on WWE television. She noted that The Man can effortlessly play a babyface, a heel, or anything in between.

"What I really love more than anything about Becky is that she has the ability to be good, be bad, be on top, be the champ. She can win, she can lose, she can work with new talent, she can work with seasoned veterans. She has the ability to be a chameleon in the best way where no matter what it is that she's given, she can make it work." [3:47 – 4:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The title win on July 17 was Sonya Deville's first championship in WWE. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the 30-year-old when she makes her return to the company.

