Natalya, Wes Lee, and several other WWE stars send supportive messages to Kofi Kingston 

Several WWE stars have reacted to Kofi Kingston's return from injury.

Kingston made his return to the ring this past Monday night on RAW after suffering a foot injury almost five months ago. The injury caused the 41-year-old superstar to miss WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. He teamed up with his New Day stablemate, Xavier Woods, to pick up a victory over The Viking Raiders.

The former WWE Champion took to Instagram after making his return to the company and uploaded a video from his recovery. He wrote that his journey back to being healthy was scary at times but he learned a lot about himself along the way.

"The journey was quite challenging and scary at times, but overall, fulfilling. One of the benefits of being injured is that you really learn a lot about yourself and your capabilities both physically and mentally. You really can’t help but level up in your progression as a human being," he wrote on Instagram.

Natalya, Megan Morant, former WWE Superstar Naomi, Wes Lee, EJ Nduka, and more stars reacted to Kofi's update and congratulated him on his return to the ring.

Superstars send supportive messages to Kofi Kingston.

Former WWE writer claims New Day has run its course after Kofi Kingston's return

Wrestling legend Vince Russo explained why he doesn't view New Day as an exciting act anymore following Kofi Kingston's return on RAW.

The New Day faction is comprised of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. Both Big E and Kingston are former WWE Champions and the group has had a remarkable 12 tag team title reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that the faction has run its course and there is nothing left for them to do on television.

"Sometimes people just run their course. Nothing [on what's next for the New Day]; they've run their course! They leave! They go! Don't renew their contracts," said Vince Russo. "They've run their course. What are you going to do with them that you've not already done?" [From 1:15:00 onwards]

Kingston has had an incredibly successful career so far and will likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame once his time in the ring is done. It will be interesting to see if The New Day goes after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the weeks ahead.

